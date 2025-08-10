Russians strike coach station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 19 – photos

Consequences of the strike on Zaporizhzhia, photo: Fedorov/Telegram

Russian forces have struck a coach station in the city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring 19 people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Early reports indicate that two people have been injured in an enemy strike on a transport infrastructure facility."

Details: Earlier, Fedorov reported a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, saying that one of the city’s districts was covered in smoke.

The number of people injured in the attack later rose to three. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

At 18:52, Fedorov reported that eight people had been injured in the strike and one of them is in a serious condition.

Doctors assess the condition of four people as moderate. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In a released video, Fedorov specified that the Russians used guided aerial bombs to carry out two strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

"Rescue workers are clearing the rubble. Early reports indicate that people may still be trapped under the rubble," he said.

The second strike hit the university clinic of Zaporizhzhia Medical University. No casualties have been reported there so far, but the healthcare facility buildings have also been damaged.

As of 19:19, the number of people injured has risen to 12.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the strike had hit the coach station.

The people injured in the attack sustained multiple mine-blast injuries to their limbs, heads and abdomens. At least 12 people were injured, including men aged 24, 38, 39, 41, and 56, and women aged 25 and 77. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

As of 19:59, the number injured had risen to 19

