All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video

Stanislav LysakTuesday, 12 August 2025, 12:12
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Illia Zabarnyi. Photo: Zabarnyi on Facebook

Bournemouth and Ukraine national team central defender Illia Zabarnyi has become a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player. PSG is the current UEFA Champions League holder. 

Source: PSG press service   

Details: Zabarnyi arrived in Paris with his wife Anhelina. The player underwent a medical examination in the French capital, and the transfer deal was finalised.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian player signed a contract with the Parisian club until 2030. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee amounted to €63 million plus bonuses. Zabarnyi will wear the number 6 jersey at his new club.

This transfer is now the second most expensive among Ukrainian footballers. The most expensive remains Mykhailo Mudryk, for whom Chelsea paid €70 million in 2023.

Nevertheless, the combined value of all Zabarnyi’s transfers in his professional career is already €85.7 million, making him the most expensive Ukrainian footballer in history.

Background:

  • Zabarnyi joined Bournemouth ("The Cherries") in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv for €22.7 million. In the 2024/25 season, he has played 39 matches for Bournemouth across all competitions, registering one assist.
  • Earlier reports indicated that Dynamo Kyiv may receive 20% of the transfer fee. If this clause in the transfer agreement is valid, Dynamo Kyiv earned approximately €12.6 million from Zabarnyi’s move.
  • Notably, Zabarnyi’s social media account has already been followed by PSG’s star forward Ousmane Dembélé.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sportUkrainians
Advertisement:
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
Azov fighters take up defence line on Pokrovsk front
All EU states, except Hungary, approve statement supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
All News
sport
Ukrainian wakeboarder, 17, wins silver medal at 2025 World Games
Ukrainian karateka Talibov wins gold at 2025 World Games
UEFA has paid Russian clubs over €10 million in solidarity payments since start of full-scale invasion
RECENT NEWS
13:21
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
12:32
Top European parliamentarians on Alaska meeting: Russia must not be rewarded with territory for its aggression
12:24
Two killed and seven injured after Russians drop bombs on Bilozerske in Donetsk Oblast – photos
12:12
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
10:35
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
10:33
Ukrainian Buria turret successfully integrated into Estonian unmanned THeMIS platform
10:30
Anti-Putin protest planned in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
10:27
Ukrainian intelligence hits helium plant in Russia's Orenburg
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 48 UAVs and Iskander ballistic missiles overnight: 12 drones and 3 missiles reach their targets
09:26
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: