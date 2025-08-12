Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video

Bournemouth and Ukraine national team central defender Illia Zabarnyi has become a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player. PSG is the current UEFA Champions League holder.

Source: PSG press service

Details: Zabarnyi arrived in Paris with his wife Anhelina. The player underwent a medical examination in the French capital, and the transfer deal was finalised.

Advertisement:

Il entre dans la lumière. Il est désormais l’un des nôtres.

Bienvenue à Paris Illia Zabarnyi ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/dmQN4QdeHt — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 12, 2025

The Ukrainian player signed a contract with the Parisian club until 2030. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee amounted to €63 million plus bonuses. Zabarnyi will wear the number 6 jersey at his new club.

This transfer is now the second most expensive among Ukrainian footballers. The most expensive remains Mykhailo Mudryk, for whom Chelsea paid €70 million in 2023.

Nevertheless, the combined value of all Zabarnyi’s transfers in his professional career is already €85.7 million, making him the most expensive Ukrainian footballer in history.

Background:

Zabarnyi joined Bournemouth ("The Cherries") in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv for €22.7 million. In the 2024/25 season, he has played 39 matches for Bournemouth across all competitions, registering one assist.

Earlier reports indicated that Dynamo Kyiv may receive 20% of the transfer fee. If this clause in the transfer agreement is valid, Dynamo Kyiv earned approximately €12.6 million from Zabarnyi’s move.

Notably, Zabarnyi’s social media account has already been followed by PSG’s star forward Ousmane Dembélé.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!