Fire spotted near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: early reports indicate that cargo port is on fire – photos

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 12 August 2025, 17:37
Smoke near ZNPP. Photo: Telegram channel other_nikopol

Smoke has been observed in the cargo port area of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The exact location of the fire and its possible consequences are currently being established.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: It is noted that the cargo port is located outside the protected perimeter of the station itself.

"This incident once again draws attention to the threats posed by the Russian occupation of the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

The constant deployment of Russian military equipment and personnel on the territory of the ZNPP, as well as the continuous psychological pressure on the Ukrainian staff of the station, is a gross violation of international law and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy emphasised that any provocations or military actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP industrial site could lead to unpredictable and catastrophic consequences for the entire continent.

The Telegram channel other_nikopol posted photos of the fire and the location of the port.

 
 

