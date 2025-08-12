All Sections
Mobile internet to be completely shut down in Russian-occupied Crimea for a long time

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 12 August 2025, 17:41
Mobile internet to be completely shut down in Russian-occupied Crimea for a long time
Stock photo: Getty Images

The authorities of occupied Crimea have announced a prolonged shutdown of mobile internet to "ensure security".

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: The authorities of annexed Crimea have announced an extended shutdown of mobile internet. According to the so-called Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications, this decision was made "to counter hostile attacks and ensure the safety of citizens".

Local residents and visitors to the peninsula have been warned that the prolonged absence of the internet may surprise them, so they are advised to prepare in advance by withdrawing cash and downloading offline maps.

Only mobile internet access will be affected by the shutdown, while fixed internet and mobile voice communications will continue to operate without restrictions.

Background:

  • Crimea has introduced rolling outages of mobile internet to "counter drone attacks".
  • In July, Russia set an anti-record with 1,470 internet shutdowns in a month.
  • Mobile internet is disappearing en masse in the Urals and Siberia. In Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg and other cities, users are complaining about disruptions.
  • As of 29 July, mobile internet had been unavailable in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai for four days. The authorities explained this as "enhanced security".

