Russia cuts liquefied gas exports, while shipments to China rise by 44%

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 13 August 2025, 09:57
Russia cuts liquefied gas exports, while shipments to China rise by 44%
Stock photo: Getty Images

Seasonal growth in demand and maintenance work at some plants have led to a reduction in Russia’s liquefied gas exports. Last month, 261,000 tonnes were shipped abroad by rail – 5% less than in June.

Source: A-95 Consulting Group, as reported by enkorr.ua, a Ukrainian energy news outlet

Details: The overall drop was caused by reduced supplies from Lukoil-PNOS and ZapSibNeftekhim. These plants and their gas processing facilities typically carry out maintenance in June and July, which reduces production.

Tunisia was the largest export destination in July, receiving 68,000 tonnes.

Shipments to China rose by 44% to 61,000 tonnes – the highest figure since the start of the year. Following the EU embargo, China has become one of the main destinations for Russian liquefied gas.

Exports to Central Asian countries fell by 8% to 92,000 tonnes, with Afghanistan (44,000 tonnes) and Uzbekistan (27,000 tonnes) being the main recipients.

Supplies to Belarus and Poland halved to 17,000 tonnes.

Background: Falling oil prices and the cessation of gas transit through Ukraine have reduced Russia’s mineral product exports to US$110.1 billion in the first half of the year – US$20.3 billion less than in January-June 2024 (US$131.4 billion).

