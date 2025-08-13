Romanian president announces autumn visit to Kyiv

Romania's President Nicușor Dan has said that he has accepted an invitation from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and will visit Kyiv this autumn.

Quote: "I accepted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s invitation to pay a visit to Kyiv this autumn."

Details: Dan emphasised the need for lasting peace in Ukraine and for an end to Russia’s daily attacks.

He also noted that Romania supports the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a ceasefire, and that peace must be reached at the negotiating table with Ukraine.

Quote: "An agreement must be just, long-lasting and sustainable. Romania supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As neighbour and partner, Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine in all efforts to reach a just peace for the people of Ukraine."

Earlier, Zelenskyy shared details of his latest conversation with Dan.

In late July, Dan stated that his country would support Ukraine, particularly in the military sphere, but the transfer of Patriot air defence missile systems had not yet been discussed.

