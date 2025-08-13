All Sections
Romanian president announces autumn visit to Kyiv

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 13 August 2025, 10:12
Romania's President Nicușor Dan has said that he has accepted an invitation from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and will visit Kyiv this autumn.

Source: Dan on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I accepted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s invitation to pay a visit to Kyiv this autumn." 

Details: Dan emphasised the need for lasting peace in Ukraine and for an end to Russia’s daily attacks.

He also noted that Romania supports the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a ceasefire, and that peace must be reached at the negotiating table with Ukraine.

Quote: "An agreement must be just, long-lasting and sustainable. Romania supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As neighbour and partner, Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine in all efforts to reach a just peace for the people of Ukraine." 

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

