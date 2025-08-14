All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 August 2025, 11:10
Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia
Mykola Fedorian. Photo: Sudovyi Reporter (Court Reporter)

Mykola Fedorian, convicted of state treason, has been released from his sentence following a decision to transfer him as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange. The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has issued the ruling at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Sudovyi Reporter (Court Reporter), citing the court ruling dated 11 August

Details: Fedorian was sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property for state treason by a verdict of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv in October 2024.

Advertisement:

Fedorian applied for an exchange while simultaneously appealing his verdict. In June 2025, the Supreme Court ordered a new hearing of his appeal, but he later withdrew it.

On 5 August 2025, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War decided to transfer convicted Fedorian to Russia for exchange as a prisoner of war.

Fedorian worked in the internal affairs bodies for about 30 years, retiring in late 2011 from the position of deputy head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. From 2012, he worked in the transport department of the state company Chornomornaftogaz.

After the occupation, he remained in Crimea, obtained a Russian passport, and continued working at the Russian State Joint-Stock Enterprise of the Republic of Crimea Chernomorneftegaz, which the Russians built upon the foundations of the seized Ukrainian company. Once a year, he travelled to mainland Ukraine to visit his elderly parents.

In November 2020, he was detained at the Kalanchak checkpoint, where data on cooperation with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) was found on his mobile phone.

Fedorian was accused of providing Chernomorneftegaz vehicles to Russian FSB officers and other illegal Russian law enforcement bodies at least 12 times for carrying out so-called investigative actions and transporting illegally detained Ukrainian citizens to places of imprisonment under the pretext of combating the Hizb ut-Tahrir organisation.

In court, Fedorian did not plead guilty. He claimed that in regards to Chernomorneftegaz, his duties involved document management and equipment procurement, while vehicle allocation was handled by another department. The drivers were allegedly not under his supervision, and he had no contact with them or involvement in searches of Crimean Tatars’ homes.

However, his mobile phone contained correspondence with Russian FSB officers, particularly discussions about providing vehicles for FSB operational activities.

In addition, Fedorian had a habit of recording telephone conversations. Audio files on his phone indicated that in Crimea, he maintained stable contacts with representatives of the Russian border service, the Ministry of Defence, and the customs service, including resolving entry and exit issues for the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In these conversations, Fedorian used clearly derogatory terms – referring to representatives of Ukrainian state bodies controlling the checkpoints between the Crimean peninsula and Ukraine-controlled territory as "khokhly" [a pejorative term for Ukrainians – ed.].

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

exchangeRussia
Advertisement:
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia
updatedTwo Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland for painting Ukrainian nationalist slogans on Russia's orders
Trump to offer Putin access to Alaska's natural resources in exchange for ending war – The Telegraph
Drones attack Russia's Volgograd: fires break out at refinery – video
All News
exchange
Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
Ukraine has brought back 5,857 POWs in 66 swaps, implementation of Istanbul-2 agreements continues
RECENT NEWS
13:26
Sony fully stops operations in Russia
12:57
Estonian foreign minister: Only firm pressure can force Russia to agree to ceasefire
12:44
Putin to bring "historical materials" on Ukraine for his meeting with Trump
12:28
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
12:27
WhatsApp responds to Russia blocking voice calls on its platform
12:10
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
12:05
North Korea may send 6,000 troops and up to 100 pieces of equipment to Russia, Ukraine's spy chief says
11:56
Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence – Sky News
11:43
Italian PM satisfied with Western unity ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
11:11
Kyiv's supporters must be prepared for troop deployment in Ukraine, Lithuanian president says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: