Estonian foreign minister: Only firm pressure can force Russia to agree to ceasefire

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 14 August 2025, 12:57
Margus Tsahkna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is convinced that only strong pressure can force Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Source: Tsahkna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna noted that instead of seeking peace, Russia launched a record number of bombs, missiles and drones on Ukraine, hitting Ukrainian cities and causing record casualties among the civilian population.

"Firm pressure is the only way to make Russia accept an immediate and unconditional ceasefire & to begin building a just & lasting peace in Europe," he said.

Background

  • US President Donald Trump promised very severe consequences for Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to end the war in Ukraine during their meeting on 15 August.
  • Trump also stated that if his meeting with Putin in Alaska is successful, he will arrange a second meeting that Zelenskyy will be invited to attend.

