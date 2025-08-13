All Sections
Support Us

Trump wants trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin right away if Alaska talks go well, says Guardian

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 19:38

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that if his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska is successful, he will arrange a second meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited to attend.

Source: The Guardian, citing Trump after a conversation with Zelenskyy, EU leaders and NATO secretary general, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump gave a positive assessment of the conversation that took place on 13 August.

The US president said that "there’s a very good chance" that he will hold a second meeting with Putin "which will be more productive than the first, because the first is [where] I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing".

Quote from Trump: "The second meeting, if the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately. And we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy and myself, if they’d like to have me there, and that would be a meeting where maybe it could be absolutely work [it out] but … certain great things can be gained in the first [meeting], it’s going to be a very important meeting, but it’s setting the table for the second meeting." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

More details: Meanwhile, the American president stressed that the second meeting may not take place at all if he decides "it’s not appropriate to have it" because "I didn’t get the answers that we have to have".

Background:

