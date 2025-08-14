All Sections
Andrii MoshkunThursday, 14 August 2025, 13:59
Ukrainian Hlib Mazur wins WAKO kickboxing gold at 2025 World Games
Hlib Mazur. Photo: wakoukraine_official on Instagram

Ukrainian kickboxer Hlib Mazur has triumphed in the final of the 2025 World Games.

Source: World Association of Kickboxing Organisations on Instagram 

Details: The gold medal match in the 63.5 kg weight category was somewhat more difficult for Mazur than the fights in the previous stages of the competition. However, the 22-year-old athlete still managed to snatch victory from Amin Guliyev of Azerbaijan.

Hlib Mazur, the 2023 world champion and 2022 and 2024 European champion, has now added the 2025 World Games title to his achievements.

At 15:20 Kyiv time, another Ukrainian kickboxer, Roman Shcherbatiuk, will compete for gold.

Background: Earlier, Daryna Ivanova and Alina Martyniuk triumphed in the bronze medal matches of the 2025 World Games in WAKO kickboxing.

sport
