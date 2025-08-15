New AI-powered reconnaissance drone spotted on battlefield – photos

Russia has come up with a new version of the V2U AI-powered attack drone. It is a reconnaissance UAV which also operates on the basis of AI.

Source: Ukrainian military radio technology specialist Serhii Beskrestnov, alias Flash

Details: Beskrestnov said that this UAV was spotted on all fronts this week. It differs from the attack version by the absence of tail stabilisers in the centre. After completing its reconnaissance mission, the drone lands by parachute.

Reconnaissance version of the Russian AI drone V2U. Photo: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov

"When we studied the trophies, there were various names of this drone line in the V2U programme. There is the attack one. A reconnaissance one already exists too. A courier drone for logistics is still to come," Flash wrote.

The specialist noted that the developer and manufacturer of this drone are unknown. Notably, there are no Russian components inside this UAV.

"For me, the most important question is the interaction between the reconnaissance and attack drones. I will repeat once again that I consider this AI-powered UAV line to be the most innovative and dangerous," he emphasised.

Background: At the beginning of June, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on the design, electronic base and supply sources of the Russian V2U attack UAV. A distinctive feature of the drone is its ability to autonomously search for and select targets using artificial intelligence.

