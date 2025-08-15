Czech foreign minister recalls 1938 Munich Agreement as Trump and Putin meet

As the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin begins in Alaska, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has publicly compared it to the 1938 Munich Agreement, when the world sought to appease Adolf Hitler.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter)

Details: Lipavský, whose country was the first to suffer from German aggression before the outbreak of World War II, posted his tweet as soon as the talks between the US and Russian leaders officially began.

Advertisement:

Lipavský quoted British politician Anthony Eden, who said in June 1938: "You may gain temporary appeasement by a policy of concession to violence, but you do not gain lasting peace that way."

Eden, who was the UK foreign secretary in 1938, resigned in protest over Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's appeasement of Hitler. The Munich Agreement, as it came to be known, was supposed to restrain Germany’s aggression but enabled it to dismember Czechoslovakia. It was to become a shameful chapter in the history of its signatories.

Background:

On the evening of Friday 15 August, the Trump-Putin talks began in Alaska. It is also reported that Trump did not bring his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, to Alaska as a gesture to appease Russia.

Trump has stated that he is not going to Alaska to negotiate for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!