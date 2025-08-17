All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
Lisne on map. The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Lisne in the Mala Danylivka hromada in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 17 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv. 

Advertisement:

Three people were injured in the attack: a 49-year-old man and two women aged 48 and 51.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians occupy village in Kharkiv Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Four injured by Russian drone strike on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Ukraine repels first Russian mechanised assault on Kupiansk in a while – video
RECENT NEWS
15:32
Putin considers China possible security guarantor – Axios
15:15
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
15:10
UK PM to join meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump
14:56
Ukrainian intelligence discloses existence of secret communication channel with Russia for prisoner swaps – WSJ
14:37
Putin briefs self-proclaimed Belarusian president on talks with Trump
14:29
Germany's Merz to discuss maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia in Washington
14:13
NATO secretary general to attend Zelenskyy-Trump talks
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:46
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones strike logistics hub of Russian forces – videos
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: