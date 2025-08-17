Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured

Lisne on map. The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Lisne in the Mala Danylivka hromada in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 17 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv.

Three people were injured in the attack: a 49-year-old man and two women aged 48 and 51.

