Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 13:21
Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Lisne in the Mala Danylivka hromada in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 17 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv.
Three people were injured in the attack: a 49-year-old man and two women aged 48 and 51.
