Ukraine receives €10m worth of equipment from four IT coalition nations

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 19 August 2025, 16:20
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has received another €10 million shipment of equipment from the IT Coalition – allies supporting Ukraine in the IT sector – in July and August. The supplies were funded by Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium and Estonia.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence on 19 August, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This time, the partners have provided 6,948 laptops for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Oberih, Impuls and Medical Information System information and communication systems; 318 charging stations; 2,304 communication devices; 442 monitors; equipment for the data processing centres of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine; network equipment for the IKS Oberih infrastructure; and routers, switches, licences and other equipment for the implementation of software-oriented networks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Latvia made a separate delivery of 1,000 routers worth over €77,000.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said these are the fourth and fifth deliveries from the IT Coalition in 2025. Earlier this year, as part of the initiative, Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg transferred equipment worth €3.3 million in January, €7.5 million in February and about €2 million in April.

"Thanks to the new delivery from the IT Coalition countries, we will be able to provide technical support to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine implementing digital products and services," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digitalisation.

For reference: The IT Coalition was formed within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format), which provides defence support for Ukraine.

Estonia and Luxembourg joined as leading countries, followed by Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

