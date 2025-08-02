All Sections
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 2 August 2025, 05:36
Huge explosion. Photo: social media

Explosions were heard in several Russian regions on the night of 1-2 August, accompanied by air defence systems responding. Eyewitnesses have reported a drone attack and large-scale fires at oil refineries, explosions at radio plants and near a military air base.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Videos published on social media showed a large-scale fire, reportedly on the grounds of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara Oblast. The footage captures sounds resembling drone activity and air defence systems responding.

Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed the drone strike on Novokuibyshevsk.

"Enemy UAVs attacked one of the industrial facilities in Novokuibyshevsk this morning. Emergency services are working at the scene," he wrote.

He also reported that temporary restrictions had been imposed on mobile internet in the oblast and Samara airport had suspended operations.

Drones also reportedly hit JSC Electropribor Production Association in the city of Penza in Penza Oblast. This business is directly linked to the Russian defence sector and specialises in the production of control components for Russian missile and communication systems.

Located nearby is JSC Radiozavod, the only Russian defence plant that manufactures control systems for air defence units, which was likely also affected.

Eyewitnesses said loud explosions had been heard near Dyagilevo air base in Ryazan Oblast.

Another oil refinery was reportedly hit in the city of Ryazan. Local Telegram channels posted eyewitness videos showing a column of fire. Oblast authorities confirmed the drone attack on a local facility, without specifying which one.

Фото з соцмереж
Columns of smoke
Photo: social media

Residents of Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts also reported UAV attacks and air defence responding.

For reference: JSC Kuibyshev Refinery specialises in producing motor fuels, including Euro-5 standard petrol and diesel, and several dozen other in-demand petroleum products.

Background: On the night of 1-2 August, a series of explosions were also heard in several cities in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russians closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic.

