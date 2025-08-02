All Sections
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea: Crimean Bridge closed to traffic

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 2 August 2025, 03:16
Crimean Bridge. Stock photo: Getty Images

A series of explosions was heard in several cities in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 1-2 August. The Russians have closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic.

Source: Crimean Bridge: operational information Telegram channel; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: Telegram channels reported that the Russians had decided to temporarily close the Crimean Bridge to traffic at 23:50 on 1 August, without specifying the reasons for such a restriction.

Krymskyi Veter reported a series of explosions in the city of Feodosiia. Explosions were also heard in Kerch and at least "three very powerful explosions" occurred in the village of Yurkine, located near Kerch.

Local residents reported that air defence systems had been heard responding in several areas.

No information regarding the consequences of the explosions is available.

Updated: At 05:04, a channel controlled by the Russian authorities that covers the situation on the Crimean Bridge said that traffic had resumed. Russian monitoring channels reported that the all-clear had been given.

09:48
