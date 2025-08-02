UK Defence Intelligence analyses situation around Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces are stepping up efforts to surround Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, a key Ukrainian logistics hub supporting operations in Donbas.

Details: British analysts have reported that Russian forces have made advances to the northeast of Pokrovsk, attempting to encircle and cut off its logistics routes and ground lines of communication over the past week.

They have advanced westwards along the H-32 road, particularly towards the town of Rodynske, through which the main northern supply route to Pokrovsk runs. Russian troops have also captured territory south of the road, advancing in the area of Myroliubivka.

Open sources reported that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups had attempted to infiltrate the southern part of Pokrovsk, after which Ukrainian forces conducted clearing operations on 22 July 2025.

Pokrovsk has been a priority target for Russia since February 2024, when it captured Avdiivka. Russian efforts against the fortified city have come at a heavy cost in personnel and equipment.

Estonian intelligence noted that Russian forces are trying to apply the same tactics they used earlier in Vuhledar and Avdiivka for Pokrovsk.

On 1 August, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia had lost over 112,000 troops in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

