Trump reveals his own data on Russian losses since start of year

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 August 2025, 19:28
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has claimed that based on US data, Russia has lost more than 112,500 troops in its war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump declared, without specifying the source of the data, that "almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous war with Ukraine".

"Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH!" he emphasised, without clarifying whether the figure refers only to those killed or also includes the wounded.

Trump also shared his data on Ukrainian losses, which he said amount to "approximately 8,000 soldiers since 1 January 2025, and that number does not include their missing".

Quote: "Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian rockets crash into Kyiv, and other Ukrainian locales. This is a war that should have never happened – This is Biden's war, not ‘TRUMP's’. I'm just here to see if I can stop it!" 

Details: This is the first time Trump has publicly shared figures on Russian and Ukrainian losses in the war. Previously, he had only mentioned that Russia and Ukraine were losing about 5,000 troops each day.

Background:

  • In July, UK Defence Intelligence estimated that Russia may have lost around 236,000 troops (killed and wounded) in the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2025 alone.
  • In early June, UK intelligence reported that Russia had lost about 1 million military personnel (killed and wounded) since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in February 2022.

