Zelenskyy meets boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to discuss how to amplify Ukraine's voice in US

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 August 2025, 16:17
Zelenskyy meets boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to discuss how to amplify Ukraine's voice in US
Zelenskyy and Usyk. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and discussed with him how to strengthen Ukraine’s position in the US.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said that in order for Ukraine’s voice in the world to be strong and influential, Ukrainian legends who are known in every corner of the globe should join the efforts of politicians and diplomats on the international arena.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "One of them is our undisputed world champion, Oleksandr Usyk. During our meeting, we spoke precisely about this – how to strengthen our positions, particularly in the United States; how to ensure the world does not forget Russia’s crimes; how to keep reminding everyone of the daily trials faced by the Ukrainian people and of the courage that Ukrainians have shown over more than 1,256 days of the war."

Details: Zelenskyy and Usyk also discussed how to promote a healthy lifestyle among young people and to support and motivate children who are actively involved in sport.

ZelenskyyUSA
