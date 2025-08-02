All Sections
Corruption in drone procurement: National Guard officers suspended, Interior Ministry launches investigation

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 2 August 2025, 18:15
A suspect in the case being detained. Photo: SAPO

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has announced an internal investigation into National Guard service members who have been exposed for abuse of power, adding that the National Guard commander has already suspended the individuals involved.

Source: statement by Klymenko

Quote: "On my instructions, an internal investigation has been immediately launched and the National Guard commander has suspended the individuals involved from their posts."

Details: Klymenko also announced the creation of a new Service (Combat) Activity Control Department within the National Guard. It will operate according to the principles of internal security. The team will include professionals selected on the basis of their integrity and professional suitability.

Background:

  • Earlier on 2 August, following a report from NABU director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard had been caught accepting bribes.
  • The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) later provided further details of the corruption case involving the MP and officials. The scheme involved arranging for state contracts to be signed with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices.

