Russian FPV drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast: six-year-old girl injured

A six-year-old girl has been injured in a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone strike on a civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Investigators have established that a Russian FPV drone exploded upon hitting a civilian car being driven along a street in the village of Ivano-Shyichyne in the Bohodukhiv district at around 12:00 on 2 August.

A man and his two children – a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son – were in the car.

The girl suffered injuries. She is in a fair condition."

