Ukrainian government to initiate dismissal of Mukachevo District Administration head over corruption allegations

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) is set to meet on the evening of 2 August to begin the process of dismissing Serhii Haidai as head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. Haidai is suspected by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) of involvement in a corruption scheme.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram

Quote: "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is due to hold a meeting in half an hour.

Advertisement:

The government will submit a draft order to the president to dismiss Serhii Haidai from his position as head of Mukachevo District State Administration."

Updated: Later, Svyrydenko announced that at an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit to the president a draft order for the dismissal of Serhii Haidai from his post as head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

Background:

Earlier on 2 August, following a report from NABU director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard had been caught accepting bribes.

NABU and SAPO have exposed an MP, several heads of local government and service members from the National Guard as having been involved in bribery in relation to the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. The scheme involved entering into state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Oleksii Kuznietsov, an MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Haidai, Head of Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast and former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Yurchenko, Head of Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast, are among those who have been exposed by NABU and SAPO as having been involved in large-scale corruption.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!