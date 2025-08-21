Ukraine's Flamingo missile to enter mass production soon – Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s new long-range missile Flamingo will soon go into mass production.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August, as reported by RBC-Ukraine
Quote: "By December we will have more of them. By late December or in January-February, mass production should begin. It depends on the success of testing and on funding for this programme."
Details: Zelenskyy also said that tests of the Ukrainian missile have already taken place.
"This is so far the most successful missile we have. It flies 3,000 kilometres – that’s significant," the president stressed.
Nevertheless, he noted that it is too early to disclose details about the missile until Ukraine can use Flamingos in large numbers.
Background:
- Earlier reports suggested that serial production of the Flamingo had already started, with the first launch videos posted online. According to Ukrainian online newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, the missile carries a 1,150-kg warhead and has a range of 3,000 km, enabling Ukraine to strike previously unreachable targets deep in Russian territory. The missile is also designed to resist electronic warfare systems.
- The first photograph of the Flamingo missile was released by photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi.
