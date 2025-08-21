Ukraine's Flamingo missile to enter mass production soon – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s new long-range missile Flamingo will soon go into mass production.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August, as reported by RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "By December we will have more of them. By late December or in January-February, mass production should begin. It depends on the success of testing and on funding for this programme."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that tests of the Ukrainian missile have already taken place.

"This is so far the most successful missile we have. It flies 3,000 kilometres – that’s significant," the president stressed.

Nevertheless, he noted that it is too early to disclose details about the missile until Ukraine can use Flamingos in large numbers.

Background:

Earlier reports suggested that serial production of the Flamingo had already started, with the first launch videos posted online. According to Ukrainian online newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, the missile carries a 1,150-kg warhead and has a range of 3,000 km, enabling Ukraine to strike previously unreachable targets deep in Russian territory. The missile is also designed to resist electronic warfare systems.

The first photograph of the Flamingo missile was released by photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi.

