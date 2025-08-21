All Sections
Ukraine's Flamingo missile to enter mass production soon – Zelenskyy

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 21 August 2025, 10:51
Ukraine's Flamingo missile to enter mass production soon – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s new long-range missile Flamingo will soon go into mass production.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August, as reported by RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "By December we will have more of them. By late December or in January-February, mass production should begin. It depends on the success of testing and on funding for this programme." 

Details: Zelenskyy also said that tests of the Ukrainian missile have already taken place.

"This is so far the most successful missile we have. It flies 3,000 kilometres – that’s significant," the president stressed.

Nevertheless, he noted that it is too early to disclose details about the missile until Ukraine can use Flamingos in large numbers.

Background:

  • Earlier reports suggested that serial production of the Flamingo had already started, with the first launch videos posted online. According to Ukrainian online newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, the missile carries a 1,150-kg warhead and has a range of 3,000 km, enabling Ukraine to strike previously unreachable targets deep in Russian territory. The missile is also designed to resist electronic warfare systems.
  • The first photograph of the Flamingo missile was released by photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi.

weaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
