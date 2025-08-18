Ukrainian Flamingo missile with 3,000-km range appears in new video

A video has been released showing the Flamingo, a missile developed by Ukrainian defence firm Fire Point, in a test and a combat launch.

Details: The Flamingo carries a 1,150-kg warhead and has a flight range of 3,000 km, meaning it is capable of striking targets deep in Russian territory that were previously out of reach. The missile is also designed to be resistant to electronic warfare systems, likely using a secure GPS module with CRPA antennas.

The missile successfully underwent tests several months ago and is now being mass-produced. The Flamingo has seen combat use and is said to have struck targets inside Russia.

The first photo of the Flamingo missile was released by Ukrainian photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi.

"Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km, which have entered mass production, are seen in a workshop belonging to Fire Point, one of the country’s leading defence companies, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Thursday 14 August 2025," he wrote.

The Flamingo. Photo: Yefrem Lukatskyi

Visually, the missile resembles the FP-5 cruise missile unveiled in early 2025 by the Milanion Group. According to Defense Express, its specifications include a maximum warhead weight of up to 1,000 kg, a maximum range of 3,000 km, a speed of up to 900 km/h and navigation based on an inertial system and GPS.

Fire Point is also known for its FP-1 kamikaze drones.

FP-1 kamikaze drone. Photo: Fire point

