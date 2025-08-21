Petrol stations in Sumy start receiving anti-drone protection

Work has begun to install protection systems against drone attacks at petrol stations in the city of Sumy.

Source: Enkorr.ua, a Ukrainian energy news portal

Details: "We have started installing anti-drone protection at critical infrastructure facilities of the hromada, particularly petrol stations," said Hennadii Demianenko, First Deputy Head of Sumy City Military Administration. "The reasons are obvious – the enemy has attacked around ten petrol stations in the oblast, including several in Sumy." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Demianenko said that each station requires a range of measures: the installation of anti-drone structures, the construction of concrete shelters for fuel tanks and the mounting of drone detectors and electronic warfare systems.

Quote: "We clearly understand that this is about the safety of staff and customers, the surrounding infrastructure and, essentially, the preservation of the business itself. Work has begun. I am confident that fuel business owners will take a responsible approach to this matter, contributing to the strengthening of security for our entire hromada."

Background:

It was previously reported that Sumy Oblast Military Administration is working with businesses on the issue of protecting petrol stations from Russian attacks.

The first specialised anti-drone tunnel has been constructed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a vital shield for civilian and military transport against Russian first-person view (FPV) drone strikes.

