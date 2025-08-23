All Sections
Majority of Finnish citizens support security guarantees for Ukraine – survey

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 23 August 2025, 11:43
Finnish and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The vast majority of Finnish citizens support their country’s participation in providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Source: a survey commissioned by Iltalehti, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the poll, 67% of respondents in Finland support measures to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, only 10% are opposed, and 23% remain undecided. 

Support is almost evenly distributed among backers of different political parties in Finland.

Meanwhile, opinions differ regarding the form such guarantees should take.

Among all respondents, 68% support sending Finnish military personnel to Ukraine, but not for combat missions – for example, as advisers; 63% favour providing military aid; 60% support non-military material assistance; and only 19% are in favour of sending troops for combat operations.

Background

  • European officials are discussing a plan to deploy UK and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, with around 10 countries ready to contribute forces.
  • André Wüstner, the head of the Bundeswehr Association, said that an effective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine would require the deployment of tens of thousands of troops for a prolonged period.

