Source: a survey commissioned by Iltalehti, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the poll, 67% of respondents in Finland support measures to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, only 10% are opposed, and 23% remain undecided.

Support is almost evenly distributed among backers of different political parties in Finland.

Meanwhile, opinions differ regarding the form such guarantees should take.

Among all respondents, 68% support sending Finnish military personnel to Ukraine, but not for combat missions – for example, as advisers; 63% favour providing military aid; 60% support non-military material assistance; and only 19% are in favour of sending troops for combat operations.

European officials are discussing a plan to deploy UK and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, with around 10 countries ready to contribute forces.

André Wüstner, the head of the Bundeswehr Association, said that an effective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine would require the deployment of tens of thousands of troops for a prolonged period.

