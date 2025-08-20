Around 10 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees – Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and European leaders. Photo: the WHite House on X (Twitter)

Around 10 countries said they would be ready to send their troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees during a White House meeting on 18 August. These forces would train Ukrainian soldiers away from the line of contact once the fighting ends.

Quote: "A package of security guarantees for Ukraine will take shape as soon as this week as leaders seize on President Donald Trump’s backing for a plan that involves sending European troops as part of a potential peace deal.

After a White House summit on Monday yielded a firmer US commitment to guarantees, European leaders are looking to leverage Trump’s offer and place Kyiv in a stronger position ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

A gathering of European officials on Tuesday focused on a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, including the size and position of military personnel, according to people familiar with the matter.

About 10 countries would be ready to send forces to the war-battered nation, they said on condition of anonymity."

Details: However, the exact form of US support remains unclear.

The UK government said that European military officials will meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to discuss "robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended".

The sources familiar with the matter said that NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe and defence chiefs from Alliance member states will take part in these talks.

The sources added that, in the first stage, assistance to the Ukrainian military would come in the form of "training and reinforcements".

These forces would be backed by a multinational group of primarily European troops, with the UK and France ready to send hundreds of their soldiers to be stationed in Ukraine, away from the line of contact.

The next stage of the plan involves intelligence sharing, border surveillance, weapons and possibly air defence.

European officials expect that the US will at the very least continue to provide intelligence and military equipment through its partners.

Background:

US President Donald Trump believes that the potential deployment of troops from European NATO member states in Ukraine will not be a "problem" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump has said that, as president, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believe that the most important outcome of the White House talks was the US’s readiness to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives tasked with drafting a security guarantees plan for Ukraine.

