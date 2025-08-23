Russia strikes moving bus with drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person

Bus damaged by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in April. Stock photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A Russian drone hit a minibus travelling along a highway in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 23 August, killing a 59-year-old man.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Five other people were injured in the attack.

Additionally, a morning Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the Malomykhailivka hromada injured two more people, including a 10-year-old child. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

