All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia strikes moving bus with drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 13:20
Russia strikes moving bus with drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person
Bus damaged by Russia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in April. Stock photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A Russian drone hit a minibus travelling along a highway in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 23 August, killing a 59-year-old man.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Five other people were injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

Additionally, a morning Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the Malomykhailivka hromada injured two more people, including a 10-year-old child. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
updatedUkrainian pilot from Ghost of Kyiv Brigade killed in MiG-29 crash – photo
Ukraine warns Belarus against provocations and advises it to stay away from borders
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
Man killed in Russian drone attack on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:52
Ukrainians predict when war will end, 80% believe in victory – poll
17:18
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
17:08
EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry
16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
15:59
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships
15:56
Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum
15:19
Finnish president believes in Trump's power to force Russia into peace
15:02
Zelenskyy promises progress on security guarantees in coming days
13:56
Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack
13:48
Finnish president says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting "highly unlikely" in near future
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: