Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 13:56
Russian authorities report that the "falling of a UAV" near the Sergeevka station in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 22-23 August damaged the overhead contact system and caused train services to be suspended.
Source: Russian Railways
Details: Currently, 38 trains are delayed for up to 3 hours 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that four drones were shot down in Rostov Oblast overnight.
