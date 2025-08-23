All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 13:56
Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack
Stock photo: Russian Railways

Russian authorities report that the "falling of a UAV" near the Sergeevka station in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 22-23 August damaged the overhead contact system and caused train services to be suspended.

Source: Russian Railways 

Details: Currently, 38 trains are delayed for up to 3 hours 40 minutes.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that four drones were shot down in Rostov Oblast overnight.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadronesrailways
Advertisement:
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
updatedUkrainian pilot from Ghost of Kyiv Brigade killed in MiG-29 crash – photo
Ukraine warns Belarus against provocations and advises it to stay away from borders
All News
Russia
Putin claims Russia and US are discussing cooperation in Arctic and Alaska
Ukrainian drones could permanently disable several major Russian refineries
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
RECENT NEWS
17:52
Ukrainians predict when war will end, 80% believe in victory – poll
17:18
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
17:08
EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry
16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
15:59
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships
15:56
Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum
15:19
Finnish president believes in Trump's power to force Russia into peace
15:02
Zelenskyy promises progress on security guarantees in coming days
13:56
Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack
13:48
Finnish president says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting "highly unlikely" in near future
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: