EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry

European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has said he is now more optimistic about the prospect of investments from the €150 billion SAFE defence fund being made in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Source: Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service, citing Kubilius, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kubilius suggested that the European Commission could announce how much of the loans from the SAFE fund will be directed to Ukraine as early as November.

Advertisement:

He said he is "much more optimistic" than he had been in the spring, when he was concerned about the lack of indications that SAFE loans would be used for purchases in Ukraine.

The commissioner also said he does not know whether EU countries are prepared to fund the purchase of US$90 billion worth of American weapons for Kyiv, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks in Washington.

However, Kubilius said the talks were significant, noting that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is nervous and has been attempting to discredit the meeting.

Background:

The European Commission’s SAFE programme, part of a broader plan to strengthen EU defence by 2030, provides for €150 billion in loans for EU member states to invest in defence.

In the coming weeks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to visit the EU countries that intend to cooperate with Ukraine in the defence industry via SAFE so that military assistance for Kyiv can be coordinated.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!