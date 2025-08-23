Protesters in Armenia's Gyumri demand withdrawal of Russians from local military base

An Armenian political party, In the Name of the Republic, and its supporters organised a protest outside Russia’s 102nd military base in Gyumri on Saturday 23 August.

Details: The protesters were demanding that the Armenian government remove the Russian military base from Gyumri. A video from the scene shows that there is a significant police presence guarding the base.

Holding up banners with slogans such as "102nd military base out of Armenia", the protesters joined in chants against the Russian authorities and gestured towards the base with their middle fingers.

Background:

This is not the first time a protest has been held in Gyumri to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from the 102nd base.

In 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he saw no advantages in Russian military bases remaining in the country given that Russia had failed to fulfil its obligations as an ally.

