All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Protesters in Armenia's Gyumri demand withdrawal of Russians from local military base

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 23 August 2025, 19:55
Protesters in Armenia's Gyumri demand withdrawal of Russians from local military base
Screenshot

An Armenian political party, In the Name of the Republic, and its supporters organised a protest outside Russia’s 102nd military base in Gyumri on Saturday 23 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing Armenian news outlet News.am

Details: The protesters were demanding that the Armenian government remove the Russian military base from Gyumri. A video from the scene shows that there is a significant police presence guarding the base.

Advertisement:

Holding up banners with slogans such as "102nd military base out of Armenia", the protesters joined in chants against the Russian authorities and gestured towards the base with their middle fingers.

Background:

  • This is not the first time a protest has been held in Gyumri to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from the 102nd base.
  • In 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he saw no advantages in Russian military bases remaining in the country given that Russia had failed to fulfil its obligations as an ally.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ArmeniaRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners
Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
updatedUkrainian pilot from Ghost of Kyiv Brigade killed in MiG-29 crash – photo
All News
Armenia
Azerbaijan and Armenia release full text of peace agreement
Russia attempts to downplay US role in diplomatic breakthrough between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia: a chance for lasting peace
RECENT NEWS
21:00
Drones attack St Petersburg, forcing Pulkovo Airport to close
20:46
One person killed and nine injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
20:27
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
19:55
Protesters in Armenia's Gyumri demand withdrawal of Russians from local military base
19:36
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners
18:27
Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives
17:52
Ukrainians predict when war will end, 80% believe in victory – poll
17:18
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
17:08
EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry
16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: