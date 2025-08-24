All Sections
Canadian parliament lit up in blue and yellow – photos

Sunday, 24 August 2025, 10:36
Canadian parliament lit up in blue and yellow – photos
The bell tower of Canada’s parliament. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Canada

The bell tower of Canada’s parliament in Ottawa has been lit up in Ukraine’s national colours as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Source: Embassy of Ukraine in Canada on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the evening of 23 August, Canada’s parliament was illuminated in Ukraine’s national colours, symbolising "the unity shared by Canadians and Ukrainians".

It was noted that the building of the Canadian prime minister’s office, located across the street from parliament, was also illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

 
The building of the Canadian prime minister’s office.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Canada 

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 August, the buildings of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament were also illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian national flag as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.
  • The Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the European Commission headquarters to mark Ukraine’s Flag Day.
  • In addition, the building of Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was decorated with Ukrainian flags and illuminated in blue and yellow to mark Ukraine’s National Flag Day and Independence Day.

