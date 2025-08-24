All Sections
European Council building lit up in blue and yellow – photo

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 04:56
The Europa building. Photo: António Costa

The European Council building has been illuminated in the colours of Ukraine’s national flag as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.

Source: European Council President António Costa on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Dear people of Ukraine, tonight, the Europa Building shines in your national colours – blue and yellow – as a symbol of our steadfast support for you." 

Details: Costa added that on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, Europe honours the courage, resilience and European future of Ukrainians.

He also shared a photo of the Europa building lit up in blue and yellow, ending his post with the words: "Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine!)

 
The Europa building.
Photo: António Costa

