UK to continue training Ukrainian soldiers until end of 2026 – Bloomberg

The United Kingdom will extend its programme for training Ukrainian soldiers to help Kyiv strengthen its forces ahead of any potential peace agreement.

Source: Bloomberg, citing a statement by the UK Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Interflex programme, which provides both combat and leadership training, will be extended at least until the end of 2026.

So far, more than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have undergone training in the UK under Interflex.

"We will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow," said UK Defence Secretary John Healey. "In the face of ongoing Russian attacks, we must put Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the strongest possible position. And as the push for peace continues, we must make the Ukrainians into the strongest possible deterrent to secure that future peace."

Background:

Training for Ukrainian troops in Europe is currently carried out mainly under two programmes: Interflex, led by the UK, and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine initiative.

Interflex was launched in autumn 2022, with more than 10 countries involved in training Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

In April, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited a military base in western England where Ukrainian troops are being trained and praised their resilience.

