G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 24 August 2025, 13:50
Stock photo: Getty Images

A virtual meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will take place on Sunday 24 August. 

Source: a statement by Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed his country’s full support for Kyiv in achieving a just and lasting peace, with full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and in close coordination with the US and European partners.

Quote: "In this regard, Tajani will participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, convened by the Canadian Presidency at 14:00 today. This will also serve as an opportunity to take stock of the follow-up from the Leaders’ meeting in Washington on 18 August and to discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine." 

Details: It should be noted that this refers to a meeting in Washington attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Tajani also instructed that the facade of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The Colosseum will also be lit up.

Background: On 24 August, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, are visiting Kyiv.

