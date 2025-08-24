Canadian PM arrives in Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day, Sunday 24 August.

Source: Carney on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carney stated on the morning of 24 August that he had "just arrived in Kyiv".

Quote: "On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Background:

Earlier, media reported that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, is expected in Kyiv for a two-day visit on 24 and 25 August.

On 22 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv.

