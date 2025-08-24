All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canadian PM arrives in Kyiv

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 09:10
Canadian PM arrives in Kyiv
Canadian and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day, Sunday 24 August.

Source: Carney on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carney stated on the morning of 24 August that he had "just arrived in Kyiv".

Advertisement:

Quote: "On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Background:

  • Earlier, media reported that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, is expected in Kyiv for a two-day visit on 24 and 25 August.
  • On 22 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CanadaKyivdiplomatic tieswar
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Canada
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart
UK and Canadian PMs emphasise peace must be built with Ukraine, not imposed on it
Canada supports lowering price cap on Russian oil
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: