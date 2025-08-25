All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 25 August 2025, 11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Officers of the Customs Criminal Service (CCS) have uncovered a Kaunas-based company in Lithuania that had allegedly posed as bogus recipients in Portugal and attempted to ship industrial water-treatment equipment to Russia.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The CCS said searches were recently carried out at the company, 11 people were detained, and several tonnes of equipment intended for projects in Russia were seized. After questioning, the detainees were released; two were placed under a travel ban.

Advertisement:

Two lorries carrying the equipment were intercepted – one in Kaunas, the other heading towards the Lithuanian-Polish border – and a third consignment was stopped by law-enforcement officers in Bulgaria. According to the service, the equipment was destined for specific industrial sites in Russia.

Searches were also conducted in Portugal and Bulgaria in cooperation with local authorities. In Portugal, they took place at the premises of a fictitious recipient of filtration equipment, and in Bulgaria at a freight terminal – a warehouse storing products from the Kaunas firm. Several tonnes of water-treatment equipment and components were seized during the raids.

Authorities suspect that, in circumvention of international sanctions, all this equipment would have ended up in Russia, with part of it used in the country’s oil industry. Lithuania’s CCS is conducting a pre-trial investigation into violations of international sanctions, led by the Kaunas District Prosecutor’s Office.

Background: In early August, prosecutors in Latvia brought charges against members of the board of the local company SIA Arta-F over supplies of sewing fittings and various raw materials for manufacturing uniforms for the Russian armed forces worth more than €6 million. And in Poland in May, three people were remanded in custody for breaching EU sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniasanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
Lithuania
Kyiv's supporters must be prepared for troop deployment in Ukraine, Lithuanian president says
Lithuanian prime minister candidate visited Russia after occupation of Crimea
Drone that entered Lithuania from Belarus carried explosives, prosecutor general says
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: