Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, after meeting with his Romanian counterpart Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu in Kyiv, has announced that Romania will soon hand over another – the 23rd – military aid package to Ukraine.

Details: The Ukrainian defence minister thanked Romania for its unwavering support across key areas.

"The country has already provided Ukraine with 22 military aid packages, and our troops will receive the 23rd in the near future," Shmyhal said.

Romania continues training Ukrainian F-16 pilots and is making other substantial contributions to building our air-defence shield. Shmyhal reported that at the meeting it was agreed to strengthen coordination between the air-defence forces.

"We focused on developing industrial co-operation. The priority is production: interceptor drones, FPV drones and long-range drones," Shmyhal added.

The two ministers also discussed using the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) mechanism to launch joint projects on technology transfer and to start Ukrainian production in Romania, as well as Romania’s participation in the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, which supplies Ukrainian troops with US-made weapons.

Background:

