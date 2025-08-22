All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Security guarantees for Ukraine: Romania ready to provide its military bases to NATO

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 August 2025, 11:07
Security guarantees for Ukraine: Romania ready to provide its military bases to NATO
Fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has stated that providing NATO allies with military bases for F-35 fighter jets could be his country’s contribution to efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Agerpres

Details: The prime minister was asked to clarify the government’s position regarding the European leaders’ request to the United States to send F-35 fighters to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Bolojan stressed that since the issue of supporting security guarantees for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine was raised, Romania has remained firm on at least two points.

The first, he said, is that the country will not send troops to Ukraine.

The second point in discussions with allies was that, given Romania’s NATO membership, its military bases – already jointly operated by Romanian and NATO forces, mainly air forces – should be available for use by NATO troops, US forces and other allies.

"Even today, air patrols are being carried out from our airports, air policing missions are monitoring the situation in the Black Sea, and joint military exercises are being organised. So this could be, so to speak, Romania’s contribution to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine: providing our military bases to NATO allies," Bolojan said.

Background:

  • Previous media reports indicated that the US is planning to play only a minimal role in any future security guarantees for Ukraine. US Vice President JD Vance said European countries should assume the main financial commitments in a future security agreement for Ukraine.
  • On the morning of Wednesday 20 August, a meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council at the level of member states’ ambassadors took place at NATO headquarters. The meeting discussed the results of negotiations in Washington and the process of preparing security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • The meeting was held as part of preparations for a round table with NATO military leaders (chiefs of general staff), which took place later the same day.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Romaniasecurity guaranteesUkraineNATO
Advertisement:
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
Houses damaged and civilian injured in hours-long Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
All News
Romania
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
Romania scrambled Typhoon jets due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine
Romanian president announces autumn visit to Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
14:16
Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed Russian drone base in Sevastopol, Ukrainian Navy reports – photo
14:16
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
14:07
Russia may be recruiting South African women to work at drone assembly plants – Bloomberg
13:59
Russia captured another 330 sq km of Ukraine in August, Estonian intelligence reports
13:54
Young couple with baby are brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories
12:42
Slovakia and Hungary complain to European Commission about strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline
12:24
EXPLAINERWhy Lithuania's ruling party is preparing an alliance with a pro-Putin force
12:20
Kim Jong Un decorates troops who fought in Kursk and says his army is "the strongest" – photos
12:06
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: