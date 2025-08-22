Security guarantees for Ukraine: Romania ready to provide its military bases to NATO

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has stated that providing NATO allies with military bases for F-35 fighter jets could be his country’s contribution to efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Agerpres

Details: The prime minister was asked to clarify the government’s position regarding the European leaders’ request to the United States to send F-35 fighters to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Bolojan stressed that since the issue of supporting security guarantees for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine was raised, Romania has remained firm on at least two points.

The first, he said, is that the country will not send troops to Ukraine.

The second point in discussions with allies was that, given Romania’s NATO membership, its military bases – already jointly operated by Romanian and NATO forces, mainly air forces – should be available for use by NATO troops, US forces and other allies.

"Even today, air patrols are being carried out from our airports, air policing missions are monitoring the situation in the Black Sea, and joint military exercises are being organised. So this could be, so to speak, Romania’s contribution to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine: providing our military bases to NATO allies," Bolojan said.

Background:

Previous media reports indicated that the US is planning to play only a minimal role in any future security guarantees for Ukraine. US Vice President JD Vance said European countries should assume the main financial commitments in a future security agreement for Ukraine.

On the morning of Wednesday 20 August, a meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council at the level of member states’ ambassadors took place at NATO headquarters. The meeting discussed the results of negotiations in Washington and the process of preparing security guarantees for Ukraine.

The meeting was held as part of preparations for a round table with NATO military leaders (chiefs of general staff), which took place later the same day.

