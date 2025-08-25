Czech foreign minister: halting ammunition initiative would be gift to Putin

The potential halt of the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in the event of a change of government in Czechia would be a gift to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, as reported by Czech media outlet iDnes and cited by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a meeting with Czech ambassadors, Lipavský said that the Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine now involves 15 other countries in addition to Czechia.

In his view, stopping the initiative would be a gift to Russian ruler Putin.

Lipavský said that, thanks to their ammunition initiative, they had been able to reduce Russia’s artillery advantage on the battlefield fivefold and help maintain Ukrainian frontlines, and that halting the initiative would be a real gift to Putin, with those who suggested doing so putting Europe’s security at risk.

He noted that, thanks to the initiative, Ukraine received 1.5 million rounds of large-calibre ammunition last year and over one million this year. Plans are in place to supply 1.8 million rounds this year.

Background: Parliamentary elections will take place in Czechia this autumn. Andrej Babiš, whose ANO party is leading in the polls, has stated that if his government comes to power, it would cancel the ammunition initiative that helps supply artillery shells to Ukraine.

