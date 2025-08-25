All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech foreign minister: halting ammunition initiative would be gift to Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 25 August 2025, 13:19
Czech foreign minister: halting ammunition initiative would be gift to Putin
Jan Lipavský. Stock photo: Lipavský on Facebook

The potential halt of the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine in the event of a change of government in Czechia would be a gift to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, as reported by Czech media outlet iDnes and cited by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a meeting with Czech ambassadors, Lipavský said that the Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine now involves 15 other countries in addition to Czechia.

Advertisement:

In his view, stopping the initiative would be a gift to Russian ruler Putin.

Lipavský said that, thanks to their ammunition initiative, they had been able to reduce Russia’s artillery advantage on the battlefield fivefold and help maintain Ukrainian frontlines, and that halting the initiative would be a real gift to Putin, with those who suggested doing so putting Europe’s security at risk.

He noted that, thanks to the initiative, Ukraine received 1.5 million rounds of large-calibre ammunition last year and over one million this year. Plans are in place to supply 1.8 million rounds this year.

Background: Parliamentary elections will take place in Czechia this autumn. Andrej Babiš, whose ANO party is leading in the polls, has stated that if his government comes to power, it would cancel the ammunition initiative that helps supply artillery shells to Ukraine.

Read also: Why power in Czechia set to change and what it means for Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CzechiaPutinweapons
Advertisement:
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief declined offer to join Zelenskyy's team and pledged not to criticise him – Guardian
Zelenskyy does not believe Russia is making concessions on war in Ukraine
Germany pledges to provide Ukraine with €9bn annually
Polish president vetoes law on support for Ukrainians
All News
Czechia
Czech foreign minister recalls 1938 Munich Agreement as Trump and Putin meet
Czech minister meets with Ukrainska Pravda owner amid rumours of sanctions
Czech foreign minister warns Ukraine against slowing down reforms: support is not unlimited
RECENT NEWS
20:41
Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy Kellogg meet and discuss how to influence Russia
20:06
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
19:58
Two prosecutor's office employees injured in Russian attack on car in Kherson Oblast
19:46
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
19:43
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him
19:23
Ukrainian parliamentary committee reveals how many Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity
19:22
Germany believes Putin is still not interested in peace
19:21
Russian forces injure four civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
19:09
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with German vice chancellor
18:45
Ukraine responds to Polish president's initiative to ban Ukrainian red and black flag
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: