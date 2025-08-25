Ukrainian veterans, including two amputees, swim across Bosphorus

Ukrainian veterans, including two with amputated limbs, swam across the Bosphorus Strait on 24 August, covering the 6.5-km distance from Asia to Europe and achieving great results.

Source: the Superhumans Center for War Trauma on Facebook

Details: A total of 2,800 swimmers took part in the event. The amputee veterans deliberately chose not to indicate their disability when they registered for the race, as for them it was a matter of principle to complete the distance on equal terms with others.

"They could have been disqualified the day before the race, but now we are marvelling at their results!" the Superhumans Center noted.

Pavlo, a veteran who returned to swimming just two months after losing a leg in a mine explosion, completed the distance in 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Oleh, a triathlete who survived two concussions during combat, swam one of the world’s toughest races in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Oleksandr, a veteran with an above-the-knee amputation who climbed to Everest Base Camp in April, crossed the Bosphorus in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

"This is not just about sport. It’s about recovery after the war, about strength of character, and an example for all of us. Thank you for inspiring us!" the Superhumans Center said.

Previously: Ukrainian serviceman Oleh Shakhov climbed Mount Kazbek despite having had his hand amputated.

