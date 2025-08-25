New Veres-2 electronic warfare system delivered to front in Ukraine to counter drones dropping explosives

The Ukrainian company UkrSpecConsulting has announced that its new Veres-2 directional electronic warfare system had been delivered to several brigades of the defence forces of Ukraine.

Source: Defense Express, a Ukrainian defence-focused media outlet

Quote from one of the brigades: "This system is an effective means of countering Mavic- and Autel-type UAVs carrying explosive charges. The Veres-2’s capabilities surpass those of other directional systems operating in the same frequency ranges. The Veres-2 disrupts enemy UAV flight missions at depths of between 1,000 and 2,000 metres."

Details: The Veres-2 is already being used on the Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk fronts.

UkrSpecConsulting said that the Veres-2 is a compact solution developed with proprietary software and a number of in-house designed and manufactured modules. The system weighs no more than 20 kg.

The Veres-2 operates in the ranges of 1160-1280 MHz, 1560-1630 MHz, 2400-2500 MHz, 5160-5280 MHz and 5725-5850 MHz, enabling it to jam radio navigation systems such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou.

It can also jam drone control and video channels at 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz. However, it cannot jam low-frequency FPV drones operating below 1160 MHz.

The Veres-2’s remote control panel allows operators to select operating ranges, power, signal polarisation, and to switch the system on and off remotely.

The system has a battery that lasts up to 60 minutes, and it can operate continuously when connected to a power grid.

Background: It was earlier reported that the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard will receive new electronic reconnaissance systems worth UAH 2 million (about US$48,283) from Intellias. The five systems will enable electronic reconnaissance to identify enemy positions.

