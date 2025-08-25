Video shows Ukrainian Protector ground drone with range of up to 400 km in action

Ukrainian forces have released a video showing the capabilities of the Protector, Ukraine’s largest ground-based robotic system, produced by the defence company Ukrainian Armor.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing the video posted by Army TV, a Ukrainian state-run television channel covering military topics

Advertisement:

Details: The video shows that the new robotic system functions like a full-sized vehicle, but without a steering wheel, pedals, or driver. It is operated remotely. Built on an off-road vehicle chassis, it can carry up to 700 kg and tow a trailer.

Anastasiia Oleshchuk, project manager for unmanned systems development, shared details of an experiment in which Protector towed a trailer carrying a three-tonne car. The system handled the task flawlessly.

The cargo area can hold three wounded people lying down simultaneously. In the future, the system could be equipped with combat modules, including machine guns or grenade launchers.

An operator console Photo: Army TV

The new vehicle is equipped with three types of communication systems and two antennas. Currently, the left antenna is a dummy, but this could change in the future.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "At present, the left antenna is just a dummy, but an operational antenna could be installed in the future to support additional technologies. The system is designed to resist electronic warfare by switching between its three communication channels to counter interference."

More details: The right antenna handles the connection to the operator console. On flat terrain, the communication range is 7 km, extending up to 12 km in open areas. Its operator console uses a layout similar to that of a conventional car. The system also carries a Starlink antenna, providing an additional communication option.

Protector is powered by a 3-litre diesel engine producing 190 hp, giving it a range of 400-500 km, significantly more than other designs. The system can reach speeds of up to 45 km/h.

The system also features a red button on its body that can instantly cut power to all drone systems. Cameras for both day and night operations are installed on the vehicle.

The red button Photo: Army TV

Mass production of the system is reported to have begun, meaning these vehicles can be expected on the front lines.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence officially codified the Protector and approved it for use by the defence forces. It was also revealed that the Protector is equipped with RunFlat wheels, enabling it to keep moving even if they are damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!