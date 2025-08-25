All Sections
Ukraine to spend US$1 billion monthly on purchase of US weapons

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzMonday, 25 August 2025, 16:55
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will aim to each month spend at least US$1 billion received from allies on the purchase of American weapons for its war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing

Details: Speaking at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv, Zelenskyy also noted that Norway could contribute to Ukraine’s security guarantees in matters of air defence and maritime security.

"Norway has joined the PURL programme, which makes it possible to purchase weapons in the United States and to fund this programme with no less than US$1 billion monthly – I have already spoken about this.

And today we also discussed our drone production, joint opportunities with partners, and investments that can now help not only physically, but also by compelling Russia to bring this war to an end," Zelenskyy said at the briefing.

Background: In exchange for American security guarantees, Ukraine has pledged to purchase US$100 billion worth of weapons from the US using European funds and to sign a US$50 billion deal with Ukrainian companies for drone production.

