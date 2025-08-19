All Sections
Ukraine to purchase US$100bn of US weapons using European funds – FT

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 01:04
The US and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine will promise to purchase US$100 billion worth of US weapons with European funding and to sign a US$50 billion agreement with the US for drone production involving Ukrainian companies in exchange for American security guarantees.

Source: a document seen by the Financial Times

Quote: "Ukraine will promise to buy US$100bn of American weapons financed by Europe in a bid to obtain US guarantees for its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to a document seen by the Financial Times.

Under the proposals, Kyiv and Washington would also strike a US$50bn deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies that have pioneered the technology since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022."

Details: Four people familiar with the matter said that Kyiv had shared proposals for new security agreements with the US that had not been previously reported in a list of talking points for discussion with European allies ahead of the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday 18 August.

The document does not specify exactly which weapons Ukraine plans to purchase under the deal, but Kyiv has clearly expressed its intention to acquire at least 10 US-made Patriot missile systems to protect its cities and critical infrastructure, together with other missiles and equipment.

Meanwhile, what the share of the drone agreement will be for purchases or investments remains unclear.

The document also outlined how Ukraine intends to respond to the US after Trump, following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week, appeared to align with Russia's position on ending the war.

It reiterated the call for a ceasefire, which Trump had initially supported but then withdrew from after meeting Putin. The document stated that a "lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on [a] strong security framework that will prevent future aggression".

The document added that recent reports in Russian media indicate that the Kremlin is not taking a potential peace agreement seriously and has a poor view of Trump's leadership, citing disparaging remarks about the US president made by the well-known Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

For instance, Solovyov mocks Trump for "threatening" Russia by claiming that Moscow could "destroy [the US] with nuclear weapons".

Background:

