Ukrainian–Polish team concludes exhumation work in Lviv

Oleh PavliukMonday, 25 August 2025, 22:12
Ukrainian–Polish team concludes exhumation work in Lviv
A site being examined. Stock photo: Darek Delmanowicz /PAP

A joint Ukrainian–Polish team tasked with exhuming the remains of victims of the Volyn tragedy has completed its search and exhumation work in Lviv and has now begun identifying the remains that have been discovered. [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications on Monday 25 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Early findings from the exhumation work carried out in the former village of Zboiska in Lviv indicate that the remains of around 40 people have been uncovered. Identification of the remains is now underway.

"The next stage will include the reassembly of the remains, DNA analysis and official confirmation of the number of those killed," the ministry added.

Numerous artefacts were also found: buttons from military uniforms, rank insignia, weapons, helmets and identification tags, one of which still bears a soldier’s surname engraved by hand.

Andrii Nadzhos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, said that Poland had stated its intention to carry out search and exhumation work at 13 sites in Ukraine. Similar work is also planned at four locations in Poland.

Background:

  • Earlier this year, the remains of 42 Polish citizens were discovered in the village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil Oblast and they will be reburied in accordance with Christian traditions.
  • Meanwhile, preparations are underway for work in Poland: at the end of September, a Ukrainian team will begin searches in the village of Jureczkowa, near Przemyśl.
  • The issue of exhumations has for years been a source of contention in relations between Ukraine and Poland. The Polish government, led by Donald Tusk, has been pressing Kyiv to lift the moratorium.

