Bill by Polish president limiting aid to Ukrainians submitted to Polish Sejm

A new draft law by Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki, which limits aid to Ukrainians, provides for access to services and healthcare only for those citizens who work and pay contributions in Poland.

Source: RMF FM, citing Zbigniew Bogucki, Head of the Polish president’s office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bogucki said that the presidential bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine has already been submitted to the Sejm.

He added that the presidential bill provides, in particular, for access to services and healthcare only for persons who work and pay contributions in Poland.

"There cannot be a situation where Poles are in a worse position than citizens of Ukraine. Until now it has been so, and this government has continued to propose this," Bogucki said on the Telewizja Republika channel.

He emphasised that President Nawrocki is open to new proposals.

He also called on the Speaker of the Sejm Szymon Hołownia, not to send either the bill concerning Ukrainians or the bill on freezing energy prices to public debate so they can be approved quickly.

He promised that he would address the speaker with such a request in writing.

Bogucki also said that the current government had a year and a half to adopt "good decisions" adapted to today’s needs, "so that they are fair first and foremost for Poles, but also fair for all Ukrainians who have honestly entered the Polish socio-economic system".

Background:

On 25 August, Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a new version of the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.

He also announced a legislative initiative that would equate the symbols of Ukrainian nationalists with Nazi and communist symbols in Poland’s Criminal Code.

Kyiv warned Poland of its intention to "respond" if the Sejm bans red-and-black symbolism.

