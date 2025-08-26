Hungarian foreign minister renews threat to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has once again alluded to the possibility that his country could cut electricity supplies to Ukraine after Kyiv launched strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Source: Hungarian news portal Vasarnap with reference to the Harcosok órája (Warriors' Hour) programme, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó lamented that Ukraine is pursuing what he called a "very open anti-Hungarian policy". According to him, Ukrainians expect "Brussels and its Hungarian proxies" to put enough pressure on Hungary to force it into a position favourable to Ukraine.

The minister noted that Hungary provides 30-40% of Ukraine’s electricity imports and suggested that the Hungarian government could create difficulties for Ukraine in this sector.

"Let the Ukrainians keep this in mind when they sit down at various planning tables to discuss whether or not to bomb the Druzhba oil pipeline. They ought not to forget it," he said.

Meanwhile, he claimed that "we don't want anything bad for the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian families, we're better than that".

This is not the first time Szijjártó has spoken in such terms: on 18 August, he indicated that Hungary could stop providing electricity to Ukraine.

It is worth noting that electricity deliveries to Ukraine are carried out by Hungarian traders under commercial agreements, not as aid.

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also said that remarks made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba pipeline will have long-term consequences.

On 24 August, Zelenskyy confirmed European Pravda’s version of the link between the strikes on Druzhba – which supplies oil to Hungary – and the Ukrainian-Hungarian dialogue, where the main issue is Orbán’s veto on EU decisions related to Ukraine’s accession process.

