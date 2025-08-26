All Sections
Ukraine and Benelux countries agree to deepen cooperation at meeting in Odesa

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 26 August 2025, 16:21
Ukraine and Benelux countries agree to deepen cooperation at meeting in Odesa
Stock photo: Getty Images

During a Ukraine-Benelux format meeting in Odesa, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Luxembourg and Belgium, joined by a Dutch representative, have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, condemned Russian aggression and pledged to continue assistance across all areas – from security and reconstruction to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Source: a joint declaration by the new Ukraine-Benelux format, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukraine-Benelux format brought together Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel, Belgium’s Maxime Prévot, and Heleen Bakker, Director-General for European Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for a high-level meeting in Odesa on 26 August.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, including territorial waters.

Quote from the declaration: "We condemn Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and stand united with the people of Ukraine in their courageous defence of freedom, democracy, and the rules-based international order. We stress that Russia’s war of aggression must be ended immediately with the restoration of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that ensures security and stability of Ukraine and Europe, based on the norms and principles of the international law."

More details: The ministers reiterated their commitment to the process of establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

They also stressed that the Benelux countries will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian, military, financial, political and reconstruction aid for as long as necessary. In addition, they will continue to align their actions with EU measures to support and implement restrictive measures against Russia.

The ministers confirmed their support for Ukraine’s path to EU membership and underlined that Ukraine’s future lies in NATO.

The countries also agreed to deepen practical cooperation in priority areas such as: security and defence, humanitarian demining, accountability, justice sector reform, energy resilience, trade and investment, connectivity, digital transformation, cybersecurity and countering hybrid threats.

"The Ukraine-Benelux format underscores our shared commitment to supporting Ukraine and our commitment to regular dialogue and coordination, building on and complementing the strong, productive bilateral cooperation with each of the Benelux countries," the declaration added.

For reference: Benelux was established in 1944 as a customs union of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, later becoming a political and economic union. All three are founding members of the EU and NATO.

Background:

  • On 21 July, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the launch of a new cooperation format with the Benelux countries.
  • Earlier it was reported that in July and August, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence received another shipment of equipment worth a total of €10 million from the IT coalition – allies supporting Ukraine in the IT sector. The supplies were financed by Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium and Estonia.

