Russians partially destroy plant operated by Ukraine's largest energy company in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have struck a processing plant in Donetsk Oblast, destroying a building and causing severe damage to equipment. The plant belongs to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine.

Source: DTEK press service

Quote: "The colleagues who were on shift survived. Firefighters have contained the fire."

Details: DTEK press service also noted that this is not the first large-scale attack on this plant, which supplied coal to Ukraine’s thermal power generation facilities.

Operations have been completely stopped and the plant’s capacities are not fit for operation.

Background: Due to Russian attacks on Sumy’s energy infrastructure, almost no public electric transport is running in the city, and water is being supplied at lower pressure and not to all consumers.

